Bicycle mayor undertakes crowdsourcing exercise to map cycling amenities in Chennai

Chennai :





Anyone can participate in this campaign — one has to tag any cycling amenities he/she comes across during everyday commute. “So far, we have mapped 120+ locations in the city, The exercise will end on February 28.”

When quizzed about how the app will help cyclists, Felix reverts, “For eg, only if there are a lot of cyclists, there will be a puncture shop. When the Corporation knows that data, it can facilitate slow zones in such areas. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs came up with this idea and as the Bicycle Mayor of Chennai, I am collaborating with them. We don’t have this type of aggregated data. In the next phase, we are planning to map cycling routes in Chennai. Then the app will help commuters to choose the cycling paths or select alternative routes according to the traffic, etc.”