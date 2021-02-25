Burqa-clad serial thief, accomplice held, 25 svgns recovered

Chennai :

Suresh Babu (40) of Mariamman Temple Street in Arumbakkam, a techie, and his wife Poornima, a lecturer at a private college, visited a nearby temple on February 5 and on return were shocked to find the front door broken open and 25 sovereigns burgled. Based on their complaint, Arumbakkam police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. Combing of the CCTV footage revealed that a burqa-clad person carried out the heist. Police traced the autorickshaw with the help of the registration number recorded by CCTV cameras and arrested its owner Jamaludhin. He informed police that inside the burqa was a man named Rahamadullah, who would share half the booty with Jamaludhin for taking him to different houses to carry out burglaries. Based on his inputs, Rahamadullah was secured and 25 sovereigns were seized from the duo.





Police said Rahamudullah already has 21 cases pending against him. “Wearing burqa for burglaries is his new modus operandi and we are investigating if the duo carried out similar heists in other areas,” said an officer.