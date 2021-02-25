SI’s son among eight youth held in possession of 18 kg ganja in Puliampet

Chennai :

A team from the Ambattur police district raided a house in Puliampet which falls under the Anna Nagar police district based on a tip-off that ganja has been hoarded in huge quantity to be supplied to peddlers across the city. All eight men in the house were secured and handed over to Maduravoyal police.





Among those arrested, A Arun (20) of Avadi is the son of sub-inspector Vijayalatha of the 5th battalion in Tamil Nadu Special Police and a final-year BCom student of a private college, said police.





The other accused were identified as D Cheran (22) of Thanjavur, M Sarathkumar (27) of Tiruvarur, K Prasanth (19) of Vandalur, S Ranjith (18) of Chidambaram, K Srinath (21) of Madurai, S Sanjay (20) of Thanjavur and D Jayasurya (24) of Thanjavur.





Investigation revealed that the house had been rented by M Hari (28) of Chidambaram two months ago on the pretext of running a travel agency. They operated as a team and used to share the contraband brought by Hari from Andhra Pradesh to peddle it in their locality. A hunt has been launched for Hari who is said to have fled to Andhra Pradesh.





A car and a two-wheeler were seized from the accused and all eight men were remanded in judicial custody.





220 kg ganja, car seized from duo





Meanwhile, MGR Nagar police arrested two men in possession of 220 kg ganja and seized a car and two mobile phones from them on Tuesday.





The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of St Thomas Mount and MGR Nagar police intercepted a car with an Andhra Pradesh registration number at Nesapakkam junction in the afternoon based on a tip-off and found ganja being smuggled in the vehicle.





Bundles of ganja weighing about 220 kg were seized and the two men in the car were secured. They were identified as S Sethuraman (49) of Puzhal and N Sureshkumar (40) of Red Hills who smuggled the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to supply them to peddlers.





They were remanded in judicial custody.