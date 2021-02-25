110 sovereigns looted from house of rtd VAO in Guduvanchery

Chennai :

Senthamarai (62), a retried Village Administration Officer (VAO) was residing in Kannivakkam village in Guduvanchery on the first floor of the house. His son Nandakumar (35) was living on the ground floor. On Tuesday Nandakumar along with his family went to his father-in-law’s house while Senthamarai and his wife went for a function.





On Wednesday morning the neighbours noticed the main door broke open and informed Nandakumar. Soon in the afternoon Nandakumar and Senthamarai reached the house and found that both the houses were broken and the intruders had looted all the jewellery and silver items and Rs 50,000 in cash from the house.





The Guduvanchery police who visited the spot registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV footages in the locality. The locals claimed that recently many such incidents are happening in the village and still not even one case has been solved.