OPS, EPS camaraderie on full display at HQ on Jaya anniv

Chennai :

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam also expressed their camaraderie by offering cake and sweets to each other cheering up the cadre and spicing up the celebrations at the party headquarters.





The rebel AMMK and the ruling AIADMK vied with each other in inaugurating various welfare schemes too on the occasion. The AIADMK leaders launched free Anna dhanams and popular songs of AIADMK leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa rented the arterial and interior streets of Royapettah.





The AIADMK coordinators and joint coordinators also released a party election campaign CD talking about the successful schemes launched by Chief Minister Palaniswami. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar launched a free medical camp for the party workers and the general public.





OPS and EPS also cut a 72-kilo cake at the party office and distributed sweets to the public. Party welfare fund was also given for the deserving family members of AIADMK workers.