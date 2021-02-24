4 workers from Bengal held for peddling heroin

Police arrested four men who were supplying heroin in Chromepet and seized narcotics worth Rs 6 lakh from them on Monday.
Chennai: When a patrol team from Shankar Nagar was going by MGR Road in Nagalkeni, four men fled the spot after seeing them. The police chased and caught the four, from whom they seized eight small packets of heroin concealed inside matchboxes. The four, identified as Mohamed Yusuf Sheik (31), Mohamed Ubaithul Islam (30), Sabeer Ali (26) and Jahangir Shiek (41) from West Bengal, were employed as construction workers in the suburbs and resided in Medavakkam. They worked in the morning but was peddling drugs in the evening, said the police, who seized 12 grams heroin, valued at Rs 6 lakh, from them. They were arrested and remanded in custody.
