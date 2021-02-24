2 highway robbers nabbed, search on for others

Chennai :

As robberies were increasing on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Sriperumbudur during nights, Sriperumbudur police formed a special team to nab the robbers. With the help of CCTV footage, they secured Rahul of Minjur and seized Rs 8,500 along with a bike.





During interrogation, Rahul told the officials that Surya (26) of Tiruvarur was the mastermind behind all the robberies. On tracing Surya’s location using his mobile phone, police found that he frequently changed his phone number and was roaming in and around Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvarur and Chennai.





Early on Monday morning, officials arrested Surya in Poonamallee and took him to Sriperumbudur police station. As many as eight mobile phones, and some knives and sickles were seized from him. When Surya was questioned, the police found that more than 10 people were working under him. The gang used to rob on the National Highway at nights regularly. Surya was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. Police are trying to identify the other gang members.