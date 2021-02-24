280 svgns go missing from house in Royapuram

Royapuram police are investigating a complaint filed by a private firm employee that 280 sovereigns were burgled from his house in Royapuram.

Chennai : Raja of Grace Garden has alleged in his complaint that 208 sovereigns of jewels were kept in the loft at his house in June last year. However, he found it missing on Monday. He has raised a suspicion that the jewels could have been stolen when this family was out on a trip last month. Royapuram police have initiated an inquiry on the complaint.