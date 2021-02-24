CM launches multi-level parking facility at T Nagar

Chennai :

Taken up as part of the Smart City project, the Rs 40.79 crore multi-level parking facility was built at the junction of Theagaraya Road and Thanikachalam Road. It has two basements, ground floor and six floors. The fully automated facility can accommodate 222 four-wheelers and 513 two-wheelers at a time. Four-wheelers are charged Rs 20 per hour while it is Rs 5 per hour for two-wheelers.





The CM also launched the Namma Chennai Smart City prepaid card which could be used to pay taxes and bills at Greater Chennai Corporation.





As part of the decentralised waste management project, he also opened a wet waste processing plant at Chetpet that can process 50 tonnes of waste every day. This bio CNG facility was built at a cost of Rs 9.33 crore after demolishing the old central asphalt plant.





Palaniswami also launched a 50 tonne capacity incineration plant for dry solid waste at Kodungaiyur, five waste processing units at Alandur, Egmore, Royapuram, Sholinganallur and RK Nagar, and a waste processing unit for converting plastic waste into fuel to be sold to cement factories.





He also handed over the Rs 1,216 crore contract to handle solid waste management in 48 wards in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur zones for eight years. Palaniswami also launched various schemes of Metro Water totalling Rs 325 crore, including Rs 173 crore drinking water enhancement scheme for Pallavaram and Pammal, and Rs 95 crore sewerage scheme for Ambattur.