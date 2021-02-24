DMK chief to campaign in Chennai this weekend

Chennai :

In the fifth stage of the campaign, which is aimed at covering all 234 constituencies, Stalin would be covering all the party districts in Chennai and a part of neighbouring Kancheepuram in the last three days of the month.





Going by the announcement made by the party headquarters, the DMK president would be participating in the 100-day grievance resolution programme in Chennai north, northeast and east on February 27. The following day, he would be covering Chennai west, south and south west, the same day the ruling AIADMK plans to hold a massive conference in Villupuram ahead of the polls.





The fifth stage of the drive would resume on Friday, February 26 at Villupuram with the DMK chief scheduled to cover Kancheepuram south region the same day.





Meanwhile, the DMK president on Tuesday made a promise to various sections of people staging demonstrations to get their demands fulfilled to put their offensive on hold. He also condemned the arrest of anganwadi workers who protested in front of district collector offices across the state.