High quality marijuana seized by Air Customs

Customs officials at the city airport seized Hydro Cannabis, a potent variant of marijuana that was imported from Canada, from the Foreign Post Office.
Chennai: Based on the information that narcotics substances were being brought from abroad, Chennai Air Customs officials checked three postal parcels that arrived from Toronto, Canada, at the Foreign Post Office in Chennai. The parcels were addressed to a person based in Chennai. When they opened the consignments, officials found opaque, silver-coloured plastic cover with markings as “Blu D”. These packets contained semi-dried leaves that had a strong marijuana smell, said officials, adding that it was suspected to be a variant named Hydro Cannabis. A total of 300 grams, 100 grams from each parcel, valued at Rs. 2.5 lakh was recovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The officials had seized meth and ecstasy tablets brought from the Netherlands through foreign post only about a week ago. Cannabis is a psychotropic substance commonly known as ganja, weed, herb and grass, containing the psychoactive chemical delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
