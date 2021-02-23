Classes on hold after Tanuvas gets anonymous letters from students threatening suicide if ‘forced’ to attend

Chennai :

“Some of the students have become lazy and do not want to attend offline classes. They insist that online classes are conducted, and we are getting a series of anonymous letters and emails from students threatening us, ” admitted a senior veterinary official. “The delay in kickstarting clinical diagnosis classes for veterinary students is a serious threat for the livestock. If classes are conducted online, the next-generation veterinarians will not be a safe bet for the State’s canine and bovine population,” the informed veterinary official disclosed. According to officials, veterinary students should have live experimentation and only practical experience of attending the animal and touching it on the ailed part will help a veterinarian to diagnose. In the case of anaesthesia classes, faculty are irked as the top brass is not able to make a decision.





When contacted C Balachandran, Tanuvas Vice-Chancellor, he admitted the issue and said that the varsity is now on the path to restore full normalcy. “A majority of our students have started attending offline classes in batches and we have to abide by the COVID protocols put in place. This is an unprecedented situation for us and despite the lockdown, the varsity treated animals and classes for postgraduates were restored last year. The coming batch of students and new admissions will soon attend offline classes and exams,” he said





“A collective decision has been taken now and classes will soon be on offline mode helping the students, animals and the livestock owners, “ Dr P Tensign Gnanaraj, Tanuvas registrar, said when contacted.