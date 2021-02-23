Rare heart procedure done on 73-year-old man at city hospital

Chennai :

The patient was brought to Promed Hospital with breathlessness and chest discomfort even with minimal effort. Diagnostic procedures revealed that he had total blockage in the three major coronary vessels, which is very rare. His advanced age, being on dialysis support, and conditions like diabetes, hypertension and high levels of cholesterol made the doctors decide against bypass surgery.





The team led by senior cardiologist Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram decided to perform the surgery using the less invasive CTO PCI approach. The success of the effort was a proof of concept that any blockage can be opened, said the doctor.





The patient was discharged after two days of the procedure, and is currently doing well with no limitations of his daily activities, said a press release.