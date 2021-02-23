After mild rain, TN to see dry days ahead

Chennai :

“Thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over south Tamil Nadu, Delta districts and Karaikal area on Monday. Areas in northern TN will get thunderstorm with light to moderate rain on the same day,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Light rain is expected across isolated areas in districts close to the Western Ghats on Tuesday, said officials.





Chennai recorded ‘trace amounts of rain’ during the wee hours on Monday. According to weathermen, sky conditions are expected to be cloudy with temperatures between 31 and 23 degrees C.





“The rains will reduce from the second half of Monday and dry days are expected to begin from Tuesday. Overall, north TN will have a pleasant Monday, ” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.