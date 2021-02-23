Metro patronage increases as State govt reduces fare

Chennai :

The fare was reduced by capping the maximum fare at Rs 50 from Rs 70 while the minimum fare would remain at Rs 10.





R Aravindhan, a private bank employee who resides near Maharani Theatre in Korukkupet, said reducing the fare was a welcome move.





“Earlier, I used to park my two-wheeler at Washermenpet Metro Station and reach my office near Arumbakkam station. After the North Chennai line was opened, I am taking the Metro train from Thyagaraya College Station, which is just 10-minute walk from my home. With the reduction of fares, I am paying Rs 40 per trip instead of Rs 60. Also, I am saving Rs 250 for the two-wheeler monthly pass,” he said.





R Ganesan, another regular commuter who boards from Central Station, said that the train was more crowded than usual on Monday. “I have been using Central Metro station for my daily commute for the last one year. But the train was crowded today, perhaps due to the reduction in fares. Rather than running empty trains in the afternoon, the reduction of fares has brought more commuters,” he said.





A CMRL official said the footfall in the stations has gone up. “We will know the exact numbers only by the end of the day,” the official said.