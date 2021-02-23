Man held for abetting shop owner’s suicide

Chennai :

John Thomas (54) of Chinna Pappammal street, who runs a medical shop, and his mother Mariammal (82) were found lying unconscious in their house on February 17 and were rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. While John Thomas died without responding to treatment, Mariammal continues to be critical.





Kodungaiyur police, who registered a case about the incident, retrieved a suicide note reportedly written by John Thomas from his house blaming three persons for his decision to end life as they cheated him on the promise of selling his house.





Based on the note, police picked up one Shyam Kirubakaran of Tondiarpet, who allegedly told police that John Thomas gave power of attorney to one Kubendran to sell his house. Also, Kubendran convinced John Thomas that one Selvaraj has expressed interest to buy the house, but it was getting delayed due to the loan process.





However, John Thomas recently came to know that Kubendran pledged the house in a bank through Shyam Kirubakaran and took Rs 10 lakh as a loan and was not paying the EMI.





Kodungaiyur police have arrested Shyam Kirubakaran and have launched a hunt for the two others.