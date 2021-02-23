TNWDC holds exhibition to support women SHGs

Chennai :

A large number of women SHGs sell their products directly through village shops, college markets, regional parks, State level exhibitions, and Saras exhibitions at the national level. Bringing them together on one platform will give them combined support and also help get better price, said officials.





The exhibition that started on February 19 will go on till February 24 at the Mother Teresa Women’s University campus in Chennai. Jyoti Nirmalasamy, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation said the exhibition gives an opportunity for the general public to support women SHGs.





The products include silk, cotton garments, pottery, synthetics, handicrafts made of various metals, home appliances made of hemp, paper, palm and banana fibre, leather goods, perfumes and herbal products.





Co-optex, Poompuhar and TombCall products from government agencies are also on display at the fair. A wellness centre for senior citizens, siddha and yoga centre, and a police center for the safety of women and children are also set up. As part of the exhibition, a separate facility has been set up to enjoy the traditional village food cooked in front of the visitors.