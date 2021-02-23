Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 79.23 lakh seized at airport

Chennai :

On Monday morning, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers on surveillance noticed one passenger going inside the toilet in the arrival hall. After he did not come out for a considerable time, the officers checked the toilet and found the passenger hiding in one of the toilets.





On questioning, he became nervous and informed that he had brought some gold with intention of smuggling but got panicky and hid it in the toilet. The officials found one packet wrapped with black adhesive tape in the toilet. On opening, two gold bars, one weighing one kg with marking MTM A011103 and another weighing half kg bar without marking, together weighing 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 71.85 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act. The passenger was identified as one Ajmal Khan (26) of Vellore who had arrived from Dubai. He was arrested.





In another case on Sunday night, one Rahuman Hameed (25) of Ramanathapuram was intercepted after he had cleared Immigration and was proceeding towards the security hold area for boarding flight to Dubai.





On personal search, one bundle wrapped with black adhesive tape was recovered from the rectum. On cut opening, 5,000 US dollars in the denomination of 100 were recovered. From his handbag, 3,300 USDs and 7,500 Saudi Riyals in the denomination of 500 were recovered. Total 8,300 USD and 7,500 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 7.38 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.





Rahuman was arrested as he had a previous offence registered against him. Further investigation is in progress.