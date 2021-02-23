Four arrested for abducting bizman, hunt on for 2 others

Chennai :

Police said S Balu (29) of Guduvanchery and Sathish (27) of Mahabalipuram were friends. Both of them started an e-commerce business two years ago by investing Rs 6 lakh each. A few months ago both of them had some issues and Sathish decided to end his partnership with Balu. He asked Balu to return his money but the latter asked for some time to arrange the cash.

However, Balu did not return the money even after several days and since there was no proper response from him, Sathish and his relative Vicky (26) along with their friends Prasanth (20), Vishal (22), Naresh (30) and Umamaheshwaran (18) decided to kidnap Balu. Police said on Sunday night Vicky contacted Balu over the phone and said he is interested in investing in his business and asked Balu to come near the Maraimalai Nagar municipality office to talk about it.





When Balu reached the spot on his bike, Vicky and his friends attacked him and forced him into a car. Police said Vicky did not go with them and instead, after snatching the car key from Balu, went to the latter’s house and took the car.





Meanwhile, Chengalpattu taluk police, who were on vehicle check at the Chengalpattu-Tiruporur road intercepted the kidnappers’ vehicle and upon seeing the police Balu shouted for help. Police then arrested the four and rescued Balu.





The police handed over the four kidnappers and the vehicle to the Maraimalai Nagar police who registered a case and have launched a hunt for Vicky and Sathish who are missing.