Four Held For Abducting A Businessman In Chengalpet, Hunt On For Two Others

Chennai :

The Chengalpet police are on a hunt to nab two accused namely Vikky and Sathish in an abduction case. Allegedly, a 29-year-old man Balu had kidnapped his 27-year-old business partner Sathish with the help of his brother-in-law and his friends.





It was alleged that the two partners had a growing rift on business transactions. Hence Sathish offered to withdraw from the partnership deal, requesting the refund of his initial investment.





It was reported that Balu had been lethargic in repaying the investment amount to Sathish. Enraged Sathish sought the help of his brother-in-law Vikky and four of his friends- Prashanth (20), Vishal (22), Naresh (30) and Uma Maheshwaran (18). They hatched a plan according to which Vikky contacted Balu saying that he wished to join Balu's partnership firm.





Balu was asked to meet Vikky near Maraimalai Nagar Taluk office to discuss further about the business deal. Vikky and his friends who were waiting in a car abducted Balu. While Vikky stayed back, the others drove the car along with the kidnapped Balu towards Mahabalipuram. It was reported that Vikky had seized Balu's car which was parked in the latter's house.





Meanwhile, on suspicion, the Police patrol near the Thiruporur- Chengalpet highway intercepted the car that was used to kidnap Balu. On inquiry, Balu revealed that he was being abducted. The Chengalpet police arrested the gang of four, immediately while the hunt is underway to nab Vikky and Sathish.