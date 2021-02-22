Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

University can't shirk responsibility on a course that it offered





I completed a post-graduate diploma from a college affiliated to Pune University 10 years back. But I didn’t collect my final certificate as I started working immediately. Now I want to apply for permanent resident (PR) status in Canada and for this I need my diploma records. When I contacted the university, they informed me that the college that offered the course is closed and they don’t have the old records. Does this mean my one year of studies is not valid? How can I prove my educational qualifications in absence of the final diploma and no contact person in the college? Can I get any certified document based on mark sheets?





— Khalid, Triplicane





Since your PG diploma was given by the university, it cannot shirk the responsibility of furnishing the information relating to your qualification. Under Sec.8 (3) of the RTI Act, a person can seek information for up to 20 years. Therefore, you can file an application with the PIO of the University seeking details as to any person with your name had undergone a course in that college and got through the PG diploma examination held in that year. If the answer is in your favour, the second question can be to furnish the records relating to the conferment of the diploma certificate.





One's family issues not the concern of the employer





I am employed in a software company and we were working from home for the past one year. I stay with my aged parents. I have been informed that we are to resume working from the office after March 31. But I am very much afraid to return to the office as my parents and I would not have been vaccinated by then. As the government is not forcing us to take the vaccine, can my office force me to return if my work is not affected by working remotely? Can they terminate me from the job?





— Princy via email





Your family problems are not the concern of your employer. If you do not report on being notified, they are entitled to sever the relationship. The only way is to keep your parents in your house and you can go for some bachelor accommodation until the situation is normal.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns.