Corpn invites pvt parties to adopt vertical gardens

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation statement, the civic body has removed the advance deposit for adopting the green space. “Firms and organisations will be allowed to install name boards at the vertical garden for advertisement purpose. The scheme is to maintain the vertical gardens without monetary burden over the civic body,” the release said.





The firms and organisations can adopt the gardens under 15 flyovers such as ones at Vallalar Nagar, Doveton, Pantheon Road, two on Peters Road junctions, North and South Usman Road, two on RK Salai junctions, TTK Road, Cenotaph Road, two on Sardar Patel Road junction, Perambur Road junction and GN Chetty Road junctions.