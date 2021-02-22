Arrival of first crop brings down vegetable prices

Chennai :

“Last November, right after the lockdown was lifted, farmers returned to planting for the first crop. However, only 70 per cent of the crop could be planted due to labour issues. This could be why we are receiving a lesser supply compared to previous years, and therefore we have a lesser dip in prices,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





With 420 trucks arriving at Koyambedu daily, the prices of all vegetables have decreased by about 20 per cent. This trend is expected to continue until March 10, during which prices may dip again, said vendors. Chances of prices increasing in this period was very low, they added.





The price of vegetables like beans has decreased from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 20 per kg. Price of broad beans, cabbage and brinjal is also Rs 20 per kg this week, while radish, turnip and chow chow is Rs 10 per kg.





However, some vegetables like drumstick and onion remain high. Drumsticks are priced between Rs 100-Rs 120 this week. Onions and small onions are priced at Rs 35 and Rs 120 respectively. The prices of these vegetables are expected to reduce in the next seven to ten days, as supply arrives from elsewhere in the State and other states, added traders.