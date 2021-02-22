Grocery store owner hacked to death in Tirumudivakkam

Chennai :

The incident happened around 9.30 pm when the deceased C Selvaraj was at his grocery store on Tirumudivakkam main road. Three men who reached the shop on bikes dragged Selvaraj out on to the road and started hacking him with machetes, leaving the passersby shocked. After the gang fled the spot, Selvaraj was rushed to Chromepet government hospital, but he was declared brought dead.





On information, Kundrathur police registered a case and secured a few suspects for interrogation. After preliminary inquiries, police said Selvaraj could have been murdered by his kin living near his shop since the deceased allegedly often verbally abused their family member. Further investigation is on.