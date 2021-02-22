Bangladesh man held with Indian passport at airport

Chennai :

While scanning the passports of passengers, the immigration officials found out that the passport of one Solaiman (29) of Tiruppur was fake and detained him. His flight tickets were cancelled and the flight left to Dubai without him.





Investigation revealed that his original name is Miyak and that he is Bangladesh national. Immediately, Q branch sleuths and intelligence officials confined him in a room and held inquiries to ascertain if he had links with any terrorist organisation.





After questioning him for hours and recording his statement on how and when he entered India and how long he had been staying in Tiruppur, Miyak was handed over to the passport wing of Central Crime Branch sleuths. Further investigation is on.