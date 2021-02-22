2 BDOs from city suburbs under DVAC probe for amassing wealth

Chennai :

The DVAC had registered two separate cases against the two officials identified as A Baskaran, BDO, St. Thomas Mount, Sitalapakkam; and M Baskaran, BDO, Padappai.





In the case of A Baskaran, the check period is from 2015 to 2019. Baskaran joined as Junior assistant, Panchayat Union Office, Panchur, Madhuranthagam taluk in 1996 on compassionate ground. He was promoted to the rank of Block Development Officer in September 2019 at St.Thomas Mount Panchayat Union Office,





Sitlapakkam, Kancheepuram district. His wife Kanchana is also listed as co-accused in the case. The assets of the two at the beginning of the check period was worth Rs 12.38 lakh and the total worth of assets at the end of the check period was Rs 61. 17 lakh. After calculating their income and expenditure besides likely saving, the DVAC pegged the illegal income of the BDO at Rs 59.16 lakh and a case was filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him and his wife.





M Baskaran, BDO, Padappai joined as a typist, Rural Development, Kancheepuram Collectorate in 1996 and was promoted to the rank of BDO in 2018. His income at the beginning of the check period was Rs 1.12 lakh in 2014 September. At the end of the check period, the asset in his name and his wife Sangeetha’s name stood at Rs 59.14 lakh in 2019. After calculating the income, expenditure and saving, the disproportionate assets of M Baskaran was estimated to be Rs 47.31 lakh and the DVAC registered a graft case against him and his wife.