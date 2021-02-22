Boiler light up at NCTPS by CM tomorrow

Chennai :

According to Tangedco sources, a mock boiler light up test was successfully conducted at the NCTPS Stage III early on Sunday. “Works are underway for the Chief Minister to launch the boiler light up through video conference from the Secretariat on Tuesday,” sources added.





The 800 MW North Chennai power project was one of the five thermal power projects under construction in the state with a total generation capacity of 5,700 MW. Usually, the government functions would be held during the foundation laying for the power project after awarding the contract and commencing of commercial operation, said sources.





With the Assembly elections around the corner, trade union sources said that Tangedco was holding a government event for the boiler light up using a secondary fuel when no such functions were held during the commissioning of NCTPS Stage II and Mettur Stage III units earlier.





“Even commencement of trial power generation of the NCTPS Stage III unit will take few more months after which it will be commissioned,” an office-bearer of a trade union said.





The 800 MW NCTPS Stage III is the highest rating thermal unit under construction at a cost of Rs 6,376 crore. The power project which was supposed to be commissioned by July 2019 was delayed due to various reasons, including COVID-19.





Tangedco officials said that considering the revised emission norms, BHEL modified the boiler to reduce the Nitrogen Oxide emission to 300 milligrams per normal cubic meter (mg/Nm3) from 510 mg/Nm3.





“We are planning to commission the power plant by June-July this year,” he added.