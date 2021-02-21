Jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh, Rs 1 lakh in cash burgled from RA Puram house in Chennai

Chennai :

The victim A Viswanathan (36) of Bishop Garden had gone to Guruvayur temple in Kerala with family a week ago and returned home on Saturday night. While the front door remained locked, he was shocked to find the backdoor broken open and the valuables strewn around in the bedroom on the first floor.





After he alerted the police control room, a team from Abiramapuram police station, Royapettah Assistant Commissioner Lakshmanan and Mylapore Deputy Commissioner Shashank Sai reached the spot and conducted inquiries. Viswanathan has lodged a complaint that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash have been stolen.





A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.