Police Nab Bike-borne Snatcher Trio After A Cinematic Chase Near Airport

Chennai :

On Sunday, 21st March, the snatcher trio intercepted a motorist near the Palavanthangal subway around midnight and robbed 1.5 sovereign chains from him and scooted away in a bike.





The victim managed to alert the police control room about the incident and shared details about the bike while chasing the trio on his bike.





The trio reached GST road and entered the airport premises.





Meanwhile, the patrol police who received information from the control room joined the victim in the chase and trailed the trio via BCAS office.





However, the snatcher trio's bike lost control during the run and rammed a barricade and tripped over a drain. The patrol police caught hold of the three snatchers and confiscated the bike used by them.





Further investigation is underway to ascertain their identity.