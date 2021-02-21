Core city zones have 100-plus active cases

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar zones have the highest number of active cases with 158 and 157 respectively. Meanwhile, Ambattur, one of the added zones with an industrial estate, has 150 active cases.





Interestingly, Tondiarpet and Royapuram in the north Chennai zone, which were the COVID-19 hotspots in the city have less than one per cent active cases with 70 and 79 respectively. In total, the city had 1,623 active cases on Saturday.





While none of the north Chennai zones has more than 100 active cases, all the five zones in the central Chennai region have more than 100 active cases. Valasaravakkam and Adyar in the south Chennai region have more than 100 active cases.





On the other hand, Tiruvottiyur and Manali have the lowest number of active cases with 55 and 56 respectively. However, 4,085 persons had died due to the virus across the city, which is a 1.77 per cent mortality rate. Chennai Corporation attributed the higher number of active cases in the central region to the population density and all the zones contain predominantly residential areas.





The civic body data also suggest that the new cases on Saturday were reported from only 69 of around 39,000 streets.