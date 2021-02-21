Certain bird species count less: Census

Chennai :

Peregrine Falcon, Red Spurfowl, Indian Nightjar, Yellow-throated Bulbul, Syke’s Warbler, Zitting Cisticola and Black-throated Munia were found in limited numbers with their population dwindling and these are the birds that should be monitored with extra care, said conservation scientist A Kumaraguru, founder, Biodiversity conservation foundation, Tiruchy while addressing the young bird watchers and the foresters on day one of the synchronised bird census held at the Vaduvoor bird sanctuary in Tiruvarur on Wednesday.





“Similarly, Spotted Eagle, Eastern Marsh Harrier, Eastern Grass-Owl, Broad-tailed Grass-Warbler, Black Redstart and Malabar pied Hornbill are other rare varieties that should be documented. To be precise, 70 land bird species (43 per cent) are found to occur in less than 100 individual bird numbers around the protected areas of Tamil Nadu,” said the biologist who had authored books on wetland birds noted in his census induction programme.





According to forest department sources, the least number of waterbirds recorded were Roseate Tern, followed by Cinnamon Bittern, Black-bellied Tern and Brahminy Shelduck. Rosy starling and Common myna population are steady in central districts of Tamil Nadu, the foresters said sharing their preliminary data. As usual, the population of Little Cormorant followed by Little Egret are encouraging and the census will continue on Thursday for better understanding. The data will be compiled from all the bird sanctuaries in TN to estimate the overall bird migration trend, said a forest department official at the Panagal building.





Foresters and bird watchers also visited Vedanthangal, Pulicat, Point Calimere, Udayamarthandapauram, Koonrthankulam and Vettankulam bird sanctuaries. The field rangers have told the district higher officials that the trend is normal with the migratory duck varieties like Pintail, Shoveller, Garganey and Comb duck due to the sufficient monsoon rains. However, the number of painted storks is not encouraging from north Tamil Nadu and the final figures are awaited, the official said.