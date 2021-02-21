City receives rain, parts of Tamil Nadu experience hailstorms

Chennai :

“Thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Chennai city saw a maximum temperature of 30.2 C at Nungambakkam, with a minimum temperature of 22.8 C recorded at Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam. Both stations recorded only one mm and two mm of rainfall respectively as of 8.30 am on Saturday.





“Under the influence of highly unstable atmospheric conditions south Andhra coast could see thunderstorms and heavy rains in a few places, as well as adjoining places of north Tamil Nadu. Chennai’s best chance of rains will be in the evening,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page Chennai Rains.





Meanwhile, hailstorms were seen in Erode on Saturday. “With clouds towering to 15 km in height, parts of Salem and Erode districts could see hailstorms. Hailstorms in Erode prove the link between the upper-mid level trough in these rains. Parts of Dindigul saw intense spells. They are so intense and are common with hails, ” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





According to weather experts, the rains are likely to continue until February 22 in the State.