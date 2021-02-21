23 stolen bikes seized from Vellore man

Chennai :

As many as 23 stolen two-wheelers were seized from the accused, identified as R Yuvaraj of Chinna Pallikuppam village.





After complaints of several bike thefts in and around Koyambedu, a special team was formed to nab the suspects. When the officials combed footage from over 500 CCTV cameras, they realised that it was one man who was behind all the thefts. The suspect was traced to his hometown and arrested on Friday night.





Investigation revealed that he sold the stolen bikes for Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 without any documents. As many as 23 bikes, including 17 Splendor bikes, were seized from him.





He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Officials said there were some more vehicles that need to be retrieved from him, and that he would be taken into custody again for interrogation.





Similarly, the Mangadu police arrested a trio, including a juvenile, for stealing expensive bikes in their jurisdiction. Five stolen bikes were seized from Stephan (19), Sanjaykumar (19) and a 17-year-old of Paraniputhur. The two were remanded, while the juvenile was sent to an observation home.