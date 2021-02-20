Andhra man held for cheating Chennai woman of Rs 10 lakh after promising marriage

Chennai :

The victim who has a 13-year-old son from her previous marriage had registered on a popular matrimonial site and the accused Manoharan allegedly approached her claiming to be a divorcee with a monthly income of Rs 3 lakh. While the woman agreed for the marriage and gifted him a mobile phone among other valuables, Manoharan soon left for Andhra Pradesh and was in touch with the woman over the phone.





A few days later, Manoharan told her that he had met with an accident and was in need of Rs 10 lakh for medical expenses.





However, after she sent him the money, Manoharan allegedly blocked her and went incommunicado.





The woman then approached the police and based on her complaint, the Adyar traffic cell traced Manoharan. Investigation revealed that he was not divorced but had been living with his wife and two children.





The police said that Manoharan put up his profile on matrimonial sites claiming to be divorcee to cheat single women looking for life partner and make a quick buck.





He has been remanded in judicial custody. The police is checking if he cheated any other women in the city.