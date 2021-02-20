CM Palaniswami Slashes Chennai Metro Rates, Max Fare Reduced From Rs 70 To Rs 50

Chennai :

After maximum fare in the Chennai Metro was increased to Rs 70 following the opening of the North Chennai line, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced the reduction in Metro fare structure. The maximum fare has now been brought down to Rs 50, keeping in mind the public demand.





“We accepted the demand of the public to reduce the ticket fares to make Chennai Metro services accessible for the general public and revised the fare structure,” Palaniswami said in a statement.





As per the fare revision, there will be no change in the minimum fare of Rs 10 for 1-2 km journey while 2-5 km journey would cost Rs 20. A trip for the distance of 5-12 km would be charged Rs 30 while12-21 km trip would cost Rs 40. The 21-32 km trip would be charged Rs 50.





The Chief Minister also announced a 20 percent discount on the base fare for the passengers using the QR code ticketing, travel cards and trips cards. He said that the cost of one day and one month unlimited rides card would be available earlier at fares of Rs 100 and Rs 2500 respectively for the 9 km Washermanpet-Wimco Nagar extension line as well. The 50 per cent discount on the ticket fares for the Sunday and other public holidays would be continued, he said.





Following the opening of the North Chennai line on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, residents of North Chennai demanded that fares be reduced as a trip to Guindy from Wimco Nagar would cost Rs 70. North Chennai People’s Rights Federation, which organised a movement to revive the North extension line in the Metro project also appealed to the government to extend the 50 per cent ticket fare discount provided on Sunday and public holidays to the weekdays as well.