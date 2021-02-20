Court orders resumption of M Tech courses in AU with Centre’s 49.5 pc quota

The conflict between the State and Centre over reservation which resulted in Anna University scrapping two M Tech programmes has come to an end, with the Madras High Court on Friday ordering admission of 45 students to the Biotech and Computational Biology courses this year by following the Centre’s 49.5% reservation policy.

Chennai : Justice B Pugalendhi offered the direction while observing that 34 institutions, including Anna University, have entered into an agreement with the Centre to follow their reservation policy for receiving funds for the courses and therefore the State policy of 69% cannot be followed. The controversy had risen with the Centre’s department of biotechnology which usually sends the list of selected candidates for admission to both the courses, asking the varsity to prepare the admission list owing to the lockdown. Following this, the University had purportedly raised the doubt as to whether the State reservation of 69% needs to be adhered to or the usual 49.5% adopted by the Centre.