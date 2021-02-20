Scrap to sculpture: Rs 31 L project open for public viewing at Tiruvanmiyur school

Chennai :

According to a Corporation statement, the sculptures are placed at Chennai Higher Secondary School in Bharathidasan Road in Tiruvanmiyur. “The public will be allowed to visit the exhibition till March 5 from 9 am to 12 noon and 4 to 8 pm,” the statement said. Sculptors from Andhra Pradesh made as many as 14 sculptures for the civic body with metal scraps taken from unused vehicles. The sculptures were created at a cost of Rs 31 lakh.





Speaking to the reporters, Prakash said the sculptures of fisherman, farmer, mermaid and others have been made. “We are going to install the sculptures along the Buckingham Canal between Madhya Kailash to Tiruvanmiyur MRTS. The initiative will create awareness on reusing waste and unwanted consumerism,” he said. Earlier, the civic body planned to place the sculptures at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar but changed the plan after the Buckingham Canal project was finalised under Smart City Mission.





He added that the civic body has plans to make similar sculptures honouring frontline workers who had lost lives fighting COVID-19.





When asked about temporary conservancy workers losing jobs after the privatisation of conservancy works, Prakash clarified that all the workers would be provided jobs.





“However, jobs could not be provided to aged persons and persons with illnesses,” he said. Meanwhile, Prakash inaugurated a plantation of 10,000 saplings on 38,000 sqft land in Puzhuthivakkam under the urban forest project using the Miyawaki method.