History-sheeter from Pondy hacked to death by rival gang

Chennai :

The deceased, Jerome alias Prabhu, was hacked to death by a six-member gang in Vettuvakani where his family was staying. The police suspect that this could have been a revenge attack for the murder of one Anbu Rajini of Puducherry in November 2019 by Jerome and his associates.





Jerome was arrested along with other accused in that case. After coming out on bail, he had shifted his family to Neelankarai but remained elusive. According to the police, the rival gang members had spotted him at a bank in Puducherry a couple of days ago, and could have followed him to Vettuvakani where he came to meet his family members, including a teenaged daughter.





Jerome was attacked when he stepped out of his house on Thursday. Though he tried to run away, the assailants chased and hacked him to death.





The city police formed special teams to nab the suspects, including a team that went to Puducherry looking for the killers. On Friday, officials said they have arrested six persons, including one Udaya from Puducherry – all friends of Anbu Rajini – in connection with Jerome’s murder.