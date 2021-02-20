DVAC probes Bharathiar Univ ex-VC, Rs 6.17 cr DA detected

Chennai :

Pitchai was appointed as VC on September 21, 2012, and remained in the post till September 20, 2015. While he had assets valued at Rs 3.21 crore in the beginning of the check period (his tenure as VC), at the end of the check period the value of assets belonging to him and his family members stood at Rs 8.75 crore. After considering his salary, expenses and likely savings, the DVAC pegged his disproportionate assets and that of his family at Rs 6.17 crore, the FIR said.





As the findings by the DVAC discloses commission of cognisable offences of criminal misconduct by the ex-VC, a case of corruption under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him.