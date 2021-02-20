Doc slits wife’s throat, runs her over with his car, held

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Keerthana (28). Police said suspect Dr Gokul Kumar, a native of Tindivanam, was working in a private hospital in Potheri but stopped going to work during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Gokul married Keerthana three years ago. She was working in the Human Resource (HR) department of a private firm in Melmaruvathur and the couple moved to Anand Nagar after the marriage with Keerthana’s parents also staying with them.





The couple used to quarrel often, which became a daily routine during the lockdown. Six months ago, both applied for divorce. On Friday around 4.30 pm the couple started to quarrel and after a point in time, Gokul took a knife from the kitchen and slit Keerthana’s throat. Police said Keerthana’s father Murahari tried to rescue her and got attacked in the process. Police said after slitting Keethana’s throat, Gokul dragged her out of the house by her hair and ran his car over her. He then sped away in the same vehicle even as aghast neighbours called the police control room.





Maduranthagam police soon rushed to the spot and admitted Keerthana’s parents, Murahari and Kumari, to Maduranthagam GH and sent the body of Keerthana for post-mortem. All police stations on the National Highway limits were also put on alert.





However, Gokul, speeding on Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, soon lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle near Arthur toll booth. The Achurapakkam police team rescued Gokul from the accident site and admitted him to a hospital. Later, Maduranthagam police arrested him and are further investigating.