Actor Trisha Krishnan's security guard found dead after disagreement with wife

Chennai :

The deceased has been identified as Ramalingam, a security guard who used to work at actor Trisha Krishnan's home.





Originally from Pozhichalur next to Chennai Pallavaram, Ramalingam is survived by his wife and two children. The incident came to light when the family lodged a complaint at Shankar Nagar police station alleging that Ramalingam had gone missing three days ago.





Meanwhile, the Shankar Nagar police station received information about a man who was found dead in a pond in Indira Nagar. The police immediately rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it to Chromepet Government Hospital for autopsy. Following an investigation, the police found that Ramalingam used to work at Trisha Krishnan's home in Virugambakkam and had left the house due to a disagreement with his wife three days ago.





The Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.