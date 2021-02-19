Advanced Traffic Management System to keep overspeeding on ECR under check

Chennai :

Unveiled by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari along with the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday as part of the Tamil Nadu Road Safety Project, the Rs 8.6 crore system comprises Automatic Speed Enforcement System (ASES), Automatic Video Incident Detection System (AVIDS), Variable Message Signboard (VMS), CCTV cameras and Vehicle Actuated Speed Signs (VASS), a control room and safety roller barriers.





ASES poles have been set up at 10 locations between Akkarai and Mahabalipuram, each pole have a 4D tracking radar, flasher, 9MP camera and another video camera. The cameras will identify overspeeding vehicles and take photos. The system is linked with Parivahan and challans will automatically be generated and sent to the vehicle owners.





Similarly, eight PTZ cameras have been installed for AVIDS in different locations, which will warn the arriving vehicles regarding the wrong direction if there are any vehicles stopped on the road ahead. The cameras will also take pictures in case of accident to aid police investigation.





Variable Message Signboards have been erected across the stretch to give heads up about the condition of the stretch. Also, CCTV cameras have been installed in 12 locations for better surveillance.





Vehicle Actuated Speed Signs set up at four locations will automatically show traffic signs to the oncoming vehicles.





All these systems have been integrated to the control room set up near Uthandi toll plaza along with a video wall for police to have a real perspective of the stretch.





A senior traffic official with the Transport Department said the system would start functioning in a full-fledged manner in the coming days in collaboration with the police.