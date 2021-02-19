‘Shops, businesses take over on-street parking space’

Chennai :

Citing an example, Selvakumar, a resident of Kodambakkam said luxury hotels were occupying the space in T Nagar. “When we try to park our vehicles, they refuse to allow claiming that they had booked the parking space for their guests,” he said. Balaji, another city resident, took to social media to allege that an entire stretch that could park about 30 cars were allotted to a hotel on GN Chetty Road though it is pay and park for the public. “Was Smart city meant for this,” he asked.





When contacted, a representative of the private firm that operates the on-street parking system said no one can block the parking spaces for a long time as the system is dynamic.





“We have launched a smartphone application named GCC Smart Parking using which the users can book parking space and pay. Vehicle owners can block the parking space only when they enter a 500-metre radius. We have not allowed blocking of parking spaces by commercial establishments, “ he claimed. He also assured that action would be taken against such practices.





The civic body implemented the on-street parking system on 35 major roads covering more than 9,000 car spaces. As per the plan, nine more streets would soon have the system to create a total of more than 12,000 car spaces. Vehicle owners should pay to park their vehicles based on the duration they occupy the space.