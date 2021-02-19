Zonal teams to create vaccine awareness among frontline workers

Chennai :

A sanitary inspector of the civic body said that instructions were given to them, directing them to explain the importance of getting the vaccine and clarify misconceptions at the gate meetings conducted every day. Sanitary inspectors and conservancy inspectors would conduct gate meeting for conservancy workers before starting the operations.





Several conservancy workers, who are among the major work force of the civic body, are hesitant to take vaccine due to myths related to alcohol consumption.





As per the Corporation data, 4,003 persons had received the vaccine on Tuesday whereas only 3,446 persons received the shot on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash opened a COVID vaccination camp for election-related workers inside the Ripon Building premises and took the vaccine along with other senior officials.





“Of around 1.50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers in the city, around 50,000 had taken the vaccine. We are trying to increase the number. There are around 1,200 employees in the Ripon Building, all of whom will be vaccinated within a week,” Prakash said.





He added that he did not develop any side effects after taking the jab. Doctors would observe those who take the vaccine for 30 minutes after taking the shot, he added. The civic body also in talks with the police department to set up a similar camp inside the DGP office to vaccinate police personnel.