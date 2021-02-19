HC verdict in AU course cancellation row today

Chennai :

The counsel appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC) submitted that once funding from the Centre was obtained, whether partial or full, the 49.5 per cent reservation policy adopted by it has to be followed in admissions and not the State’s 69.5 per cent reservation.





The university counsel also informed the court that the varsity can start the courses if the quantum of reservation as announced by the Centre was allowed to be adhered to. The counsel for AICTE added that time relaxation would be allowed for admission.





Reserving orders on Thursday, Justice B Pugalendhi reiterated that the courses have to be continued at all cost and that adopting the system that was in force for the past 25 years would resolve the issue.





Contrary to the earlier practice of the Department of Biotechnology sending the list of selected candidates, the Centre had sought the university to create the admission list this academic year due to COVID-19. Following this, the State government wanted its 69 per cent reservation policy to be followed while admitting students. But the Union Ministry of Science and Technology insisted on continuing with 49.5 per cent reservation.





As a result, the varsity announced on January 29 that it would not offer the two courses this year because of the dispute between the State and Centre.