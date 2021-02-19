Man kidnaps lover’s brother to take revenge on family

Chennai :

Police said Ganesh of Red Hills, a Class 12 student, was kidnapped by Boopathi and five of his friends while returning home from school. Police said Ganesh’s sister Jhamuna was in a relationship with Boopathi and four months ago the couple left home and married secretly.





Recently Jhamuna’s father Mariappan learnt that the couple is staying in Pudukottai and met Jhamuna and brought her to Red Hills without informing Boopathi.





Boopathi, to take revenge on Mariappan, plotted with his friends Manikandan, Seenuvasan, Adithya, Sakthivel and Santhosh Kumar. Police said the gang kidnapped the boy near the school but since there was no space in the car Santhosh got down. The public who noticed a boy being kidnapped managed to catch Santhosh and handed him over to Red Hills police who alerted all police stations.





The car was intercepted by Achurapakkam police near Arthur toll plaza and Red Hills police were informed. The latter arrested five gang members and handed over the boy to his parents. Further inquiry is on.