Restrictions on domestic flights in State to be lifted

Chennai :

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation stating that the State government had decided to remove the restriction on domestic flights operations in Tamil Nadu. However, the restriction on international flights will continue.





“The Government of Tamil Nadu has now decided to lift the restriction n number of inter-state and intra-state domestic flights operations in respect to all airports in Tamil Nadu”, said the Chief Secretary, in the letter.









Following the lockdown announcement, the State government had imposed restrictions on domestic flight service in Tamil Nadu and as norms were relaxed, the number of flights operated from Chennai Airport increased from 50 to 100. However, as S Sreekumar, Airport Director, Chennai, had requested the State government to lift the restriction on operation of flights and with the Civil Aviation Ministry also requesting the Tamil Nadu government to lift the restrictions, the decision to remove restrictions was taken, added Chief Secretary.





“We have received the Government Order but increasing the movement of flights is completely in the hands of airlines. We cannot look only at Chennai airport and all the airports across the country need to be considered”, Sreekumar, told DT Next, who also added that he expects the flight numbers to increase gradually in a month.





The Centre, meanwhile, issued new guidelines for international arrivals amid the spread of mutant variants of coronavirus in many countries and these will come into force from February 22