Police Rescue Teen Within 4 Hours Of The Abduction

Chennai :

Four months ago, Pudhukottai based Bhoopathi had secretly married Jamuna of Chennai and were living away from their families. The parents of Jamuna who came to know about her secret marriage, brought her back to Chennai without the consent from Bhoopathi, further infuriating her husband. Bhoopathi who hatched a plan to take revenge on his in-laws planned for an abduction taking the help of five of his friends- Manikandan, Srinivasan, Adithya, Shakthivel and Santhosh Kumar.





As per their plan, Bhoopathi's brother-in-law, a school going teenager, Ganesh, was abducted on the latter's way back home after school, during the broad daylight. Meanwhile, Bhoopathi's aid Santhosh Kumar was dropped off during abduction as they couldn't accommodate him in the fully packed car. The onlookers who grew suspicious caught hold of Santhosh Kumar and informed the local police regarding this kidnap drama. Upon further police investigation, Santhosh Kumar revealed that they had planned to kidnap Ganesh to Pudhukottai and threaten Bhoopthi's father-in-law.





The Red Hills cops immediately alerted the surrounding police stations, nearby tolls and checkpoints regarding the same. Accordingly, the night patrol near Aathur toll plaza intercepted a car and found the kidnapped victim Ganesh and the kidnappers. The Acharapakkam police arrested the kidnappers and confiscated the vehicle used for abduction. The arrested five kidnappers were later handed over to Red hills police.