Govt was ready with exam schedule, was waiting for EC to put out poll dates: Min

Chennai :





The State government had earlier maintained that the exam date would be announced only after the poll schedule is announced. Pointing out that the State government has sought Rs 35 crore from the centre to set up an integrated sports stadium in each district, the Minister said the centre could not sanction the amount due to fund crunch. The Minister also denied charges that there was a shortage of coaches to train sportspersons in the State. “Tamil Nadu is the only State which has an exclusive sports university to train aspirants. The government is also on a mission to promote sports in villages,” he added.

“The government was ready with the exam schedule but was waiting for the Election Commission to announce the poll date. However, after CBSE declared its exam schedule, we, too, decided to release the date of examination in consultation with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami,” the Minister told the media after inaugurating an indoor stadium built at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Gobichettipalayam in Erode.