Parties may misuse absentee voter list: EC

Chennai :

The list is to ascertain those eligible for the postal ballot. The ECI said it would not release the list as it can allow political parties to undertake voter profiling.





The submission was made before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on a plea by DMK’s principal secretary KN Nehru seeking ECI and Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to provide them with Assembly constituency-wise list of ‘absentee voters’ permitted to cast postal votes.





Appearing for the ECI, advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan submitted that such voters would be given five days after issuance of the election notification to apply for voting through postal ballot facility.





The list would be given to the political parties only after the finalisation of the list by the Returning Officer (RO).